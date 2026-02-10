Bad Bunny’s Ex Gabriela Berlingeri Sparks Rumors With Super Bowl Appearance

While Seattle Seahawks fans might not be feeling this way, most football fans without a horse in the race, so to speak, would agree that Super Bowl LX was relatively forgettable.

This is because the Seahawks outclassed the New England Patriots to the point where the game's outcome was never really in question. It was also a mostly defensive affair that lacked the entertainment value that a Super Bowl often provides.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The good news for those who weren't entertained by the game was that Bad Bunny's halftime show performance added a ton of intrigue.

While the Puerto Rican music sensation's participation in the iconic halftime show was controversial, there's no doubt that, at the very least, he delivered a spectacle that had people talking.

Recording artist Bad Bunny performs | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's no secret that one of Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriends, Kendall Jenner, was in attendance.

However, she might not be the only one of his ex-girlfriends who was at the San Francisco 49ers' home field to watch Bad Bunny perform on the biggest stage.

Kendall Jenner | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bad Bunny’s Ex Gabriela Berlingeri Adds Intrigue With Super Bowl Stadium Post

Bad Bunny began dating Gabriela Berlingeri, a Puerto Rican jewelry designer, model, and entrepreneur, in 2017, and they were together until 2022.

Before Sunday's game, Berlingeri turned heads with her subtle nod to the Super Bowl in the sort of an NFL-inspired hat.

Gabriela Berlingeri's February 8 Instagram story. | Instagram/@gabrielaberlingeri

And right after Bad Bunny's performance, Berlingeri posted a photo of the field, specifically the "PERREO" sign on the stadium's Jumbotron, to her Instagram story.

Gabriela Berlingeri's February 8 Instagram story. | Instagram/@gabrielaberlingeri

This makes it feel like Berlingeri was in the building to watch her ex perform, which is sure to spark some intrigue about the state of their relationship after Bad Bunny and Jenner broke up in late 2025.

Gabriela Berlingeri | Instagram/@gabrielaberlingeri

