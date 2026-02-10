Bad Bunny’s Ex Gabriela Berlingeri Sparks Rumors With Super Bowl Appearance
In this story:
While Seattle Seahawks fans might not be feeling this way, most football fans without a horse in the race, so to speak, would agree that Super Bowl LX was relatively forgettable.
This is because the Seahawks outclassed the New England Patriots to the point where the game's outcome was never really in question. It was also a mostly defensive affair that lacked the entertainment value that a Super Bowl often provides.
RELATED: Bad Bunny's Ex Gabriela Berlingeri Sends Subtle Nod Before Super Bowl Halftime Show
The good news for those who weren't entertained by the game was that Bad Bunny's halftime show performance added a ton of intrigue.
While the Puerto Rican music sensation's participation in the iconic halftime show was controversial, there's no doubt that, at the very least, he delivered a spectacle that had people talking.
RELATED: Will Campbell’s Girlfriend Ashlynn Draws Attention After Patriots Super Bowl Loss
It's no secret that one of Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriends, Kendall Jenner, was in attendance.
However, she might not be the only one of his ex-girlfriends who was at the San Francisco 49ers' home field to watch Bad Bunny perform on the biggest stage.
Bad Bunny’s Ex Gabriela Berlingeri Adds Intrigue With Super Bowl Stadium Post
Bad Bunny began dating Gabriela Berlingeri, a Puerto Rican jewelry designer, model, and entrepreneur, in 2017, and they were together until 2022.
Before Sunday's game, Berlingeri turned heads with her subtle nod to the Super Bowl in the sort of an NFL-inspired hat.
Related: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Fuel Breakup Rumors With Telling Move Amid Super Bowl
And right after Bad Bunny's performance, Berlingeri posted a photo of the field, specifically the "PERREO" sign on the stadium's Jumbotron, to her Instagram story.
This makes it feel like Berlingeri was in the building to watch her ex perform, which is sure to spark some intrigue about the state of their relationship after Bad Bunny and Jenner broke up in late 2025.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit
On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs
Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap
Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl
Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby
Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.