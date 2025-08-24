Bills QB Josh Allen's height surprising next to NBA great Vince Carter and his kids
Josh Allen didn’t take a snap in an NFL preseason game, but he certainly stole the show in the finale posing with former NBA great Vince Carter and his kids.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback MVP quarterback enjoyed his offseason since losing in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs, including his lavish wedding to actress Hailee Steinfeld.
With football back, Allen and the Bills are the focus of HBO’s Hard Knocks series and he’s shown off his personality as well with teammates like his random 1990s movie quote. He’s a lovable character and one all Bills fans want to meet, including Carter and his boys.
Carter, who was an All-Star for the nearby Toronto Raptors from 1998-2004, is now a minority owner in the Bills. He traveled with two of his kids to watch the team take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in the preseason finale. Allen took them time to take an amazing picture with them.
It also shows how big and imposing Allen is on the football field because Carter is 6-foot-6 and Allen is 6-foot-5 — NBA-level height.
Carter at 48 years old looks like he could still play.
What a cool photo, and one those young Bills fans will always remember.
