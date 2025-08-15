The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen uses most random 1990s movie quote at Bills practice

The NFL’s Most Valuable Player tests his teammates’ movie knowledge with a hilarious quote.

Matt Ryan

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks out onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks out onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on and off the field. The Buffalo Bills quarterback showed he is as well at practice with his hilarious personality.

The 29-year-old may have come up short in the AFC Championship Game last season vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but he took home the NFL’s most coveted award and then married actress Hailee Steinfeld in a lavish wedding in California at the end of May that featured an unreal wedding cake.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen

He spent the offseason with his spouse where he ran to give her a kiss for her big Sinners movie premiere, and then were seen holding hands in casual fits in Cali. He even put his baller Southern California bachelor pad for sale.

With the preseason in full swing, Allen has returned in a good mood and is starring in this season HBO Hard Knocks with the Bills. In a clip of him at practice, Allen quotes Adam Sandler’s 1999 movie Big Daddy to see if teammates can guess it.

Here’s the exact clip he’s quoting with Sandler and Rob Schneider’s character:

”You give him the easy ones.” That’s a hilarious, yet random reference from Allen.

He’s now MVP at practice as well.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

