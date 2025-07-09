Hailee Steinfeld strolls Paris with rarely-seen mom without hubby Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld was spotted in Paris, France, walking around with her mom after causing a stir with her provocative fit on the runway of the Tamara Ralph Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 Show.
The actress and singer just married the Buffalo Bills and NFL Most Valuable Player Josh Allen at the end of May in an extravagant wedding in California where she rocked multiple dresses, and they had a next-level cake.
After a relaxing Hawaiian honeymoon where a smitten Allen shared the first photos, the couple was spotted holding hands in casual fits in Calabasas, California, near Steinfeld’s massive $8 million Encino home. Steinfeld then hit the beach over 4th of July weekend with a viral USA fit while enjoying one of her signature Angel Margarita cocktails.
From there, it was off to Pairs for the fashion show and a hang with mom Cheri Steinfeld while rocking a blazer fit.
The Sinners star looks like she’s all business.
Meanwhile, Allen will be starting Bills training camp on Wednesday, July 23rd, at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, NY.
Soon Steinfeld will ditch the designer fits and go full Bills Mafia for football season.
