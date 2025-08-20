Hailee Steinfeld’s new movie co-star is NFL star not named Josh Allen
Earlier on Wednesday the news of Hailee Steinfeld’s next big acting role in Doug Lyman’s Asteroid film came out. Now, we are learning that a co-star along with the actress is a famous football player not named Josh Allen.
Steinfeld, 28, of course, just got married to the Buffalo Bills MVP Allen at the end of May in a lavish California wedding. She also just co-stared in the hit Sinners alongside Michael B. Jordan.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld stuns in pink bikini for NFL season send off
While Allen is getting ready for the football season with the Bills, Steinfeld is waiting for the premiere of the movie next week at the Venice Film Fesitval about a group of strangers risking their lives to mine an asteroid. Now, it was revealed that none other than Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf will be in the film with Steinfeld.
Wow, those are some big names to drop. What an offseason for Metcalf, too, who came over to Pittsburgh from the Seattle Seahawks, and also got engaged to singer Normani.
RELATED: Josh Allen uses most random 1990s movie quote at Bills practice
The first pictures of Steinfeld in the film also were leaked.
Maybe next time Allen, who is starring in HBO’s Hard Knocks for the Bills training camp, will be able to make an appearance in one of Steinfeld’s films.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat