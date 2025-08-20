The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld’s new movie co-star is NFL star not named Josh Allen

The wife of the Buffalo Bills MVP quarterback is in a new film alongside another popular football player.

March 4, 2025: Hailee Steinfeld at the premiere of the movie, 'Sinners.'
March 4, 2025: Hailee Steinfeld at the premiere of the movie, 'Sinners.' / IMAGO / Future Image

Earlier on Wednesday the news of Hailee Steinfeld’s next big acting role in Doug Lyman’s Asteroid film came out. Now, we are learning that a co-star along with the actress is a famous football player not named Josh Allen.

Steinfeld, 28, of course, just got married to the Buffalo Bills MVP Allen at the end of May in a lavish California wedding. She also just co-stared in the hit Sinners alongside Michael B. Jordan.

Hailee Steinfeld at the 7th Astra Film Awards in Los Angeles.
Hailee Steinfeld at the 7th Astra Film Awards in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

While Allen is getting ready for the football season with the Bills, Steinfeld is waiting for the premiere of the movie next week at the Venice Film Fesitval about a group of strangers risking their lives to mine an asteroid. Now, it was revealed that none other than Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf will be in the film with Steinfeld.

Wow, those are some big names to drop. What an offseason for Metcalf, too, who came over to Pittsburgh from the Seattle Seahawks, and also got engaged to singer Normani.

The first pictures of Steinfeld in the film also were leaked.

Maybe next time Allen, who is starring in HBO’s Hard Knocks for the Bills training camp, will be able to make an appearance in one of Steinfeld’s films.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

