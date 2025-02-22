Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca links with Canadian country star at 4 Nations
Thursday night was a great one for Team Canada, getting revenge against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final and securing an overtime victory in an instant classic.
Team Canada star and Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has been continuing his celebration and was joined by his wife Katrina and sister Rebecca, who have been supporting him throughout the tournament.
While Brad was crushing it on the ice, Rebecca was also rubbing elbows with some local celebrities.
Canadian country music singer Brett Kissel shared a photo with Marchand's sister watching the game captioned, "Shoutout to Marchy's sister Rebecca!"
Rebecca reposted the photo on Instagram with her own comment, "Absolute blast meeting you, [Brett Kissel]!"
She also shared a photo of Team Canada celebrating their big win on the ice at the TD Garden.
What a scene.
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.
For Marchand and Team Canada, it was the ultimate revenge. And now, Marchand will be aiming to keep that magic from the Garden bottled up as he shifts his focus back to the NHL regular season.
The Bruins waste no time and get right back to action on Saturday night at home against the Anaheim Ducks. The puck will drop at TD Garden is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
