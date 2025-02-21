Brad Marchand's wife Katrina shares special moment after Team Canada's 4 Nations win
The party is still going for our neighbors north of the border after Team Canada took down Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final. It was an instant classic, with Connor McDavid netting the game-winner in overtime to cap off an instant classic.
Congratulatory messages began pouring out after Team Canada's epic win, including one from Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand's wife Katrina.
Katrina has been cheering on Martrand throughout the tournament, and couldn't contain her excitement when Team Canada were officially named champions.
MORE: Brad Marchand's wife Katrina stuns in Team Canada WAG jacket at 4 Nations
Katrina shared several photos of Marchand during the team's celebration, including one with a special message that read, "So proud of you."
She also shared a family photo with Brad and the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy and medal.
MORE: Connor McDavid, wife Lauren share intimate moment after 4 Nations heroics
What a special moment.
MORE: Jordan Binnington's wife gushes over Canada goalie's epic 4 Nations final performance
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.
MORE: Sidney Crosby's sister Taylor sends touching video to Team Canada star at 4 Nations
For Marchand and Team Canada, it was the ultimate revenge. And now, Marchand will be aiming to keep that magic from the Garden bottled up as he shifts his focus back to the NHL regular season.
The Bruins waste no time and get right back to action on Saturday night at home against the Anaheim Ducks. The puck will drop at TD Garden is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock