Will Lionel Messi Play for Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly in Club World Cup?
Lionel Messi will likely steal the early headlines and audience attention at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The 37-year-old and his Major League Soccer side Inter Miami aren’t expected to go deep into the 32-team tournament, but soccer fans across the world will be desperate to get a glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner against some formidable foes.
Inter Miami begin their Club World Cup campaign against Egyptian giants Al Ahly and will be eager to kick things off with victory. With Messi in their ranks, anything is on the cards.
But will the Argentine face Al Ahly having only recently returned from international duty?
Will Lionel Messi Play Against Al Ahly?
Despite just returning from two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Argentina—Messi featured in both matches with Chile and Colombia—there are no doubts over the former Barcelona star’s place in Javier Mascherano’s starting lineup. He will be aiming to continue his excellent club form, too, with eight goal contributions across his last three matches.
Messi appears likely to line up alongside Luis Suárez at the top end of the pitch in a 4-4-2 formation, allowing him to have as much attacking influence as humanly possible without being overburdened by defensive responsibilities.
Messi has started 12 of Inter Miami’s16 MLS matches this season and has managed 15 goal contributions across those outings. He’s undoubtedly the club’s shining light.
When Is Inter Miami’s First Club World Cup Match?
Inter Miami are involved in the tournament opener on Saturday, June 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, United States. The clash will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT in the United States.
Their controversial position as competition hosts means they have been placed in Group A and will face Al Ahly in the first of 63 total matches across the month-long tournament.
Inter Miami’s Club World Cup Schedule
After Inter Miami’s opener with Al Ahly, they have two more group stage matches. First they will travel to Atlanta to face two-time UEFA Champions League winners Porto on Thursday, June 19. The Portuguese side will be the favourites to top Group A.
Their final group game comes against Brazilian outfit Palmeiras on Monday, June 23. They will need to finish in the top two to qualify for the knockout phase where they would face either the winner or runner-up from Group B. Finishing third or fourth would see them eliminated.