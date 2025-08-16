Shedeur Sanders gives 40-year-old Joe Flacco hilarious 'dad' compliment
It's great for the NFL if Shedeur Sanders can defy expectations and become the Cleveland Browns' QB1.
Unfortunately, even after an electric preseason debut for the polarizing rookie vs. the Carolina Panthers, the most talked about fifth-round pick in NFL history still sits behind 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who is still looking like the Week 1 starter for the Browns.
Making it worse, Deion Sanders' hyped son will most likely sit out tomorrow's game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles after suffering an oblique injury during their joint practices this week. Flacco, himself a Super Bowl winning QB with the Baltimore Ravens, carved up the Eagles defense in a bounce-back performance on Day 2.
Taking advantage of Sanders' popularity, the Browns announced they are releasing a documentary about the four-way QB battle between Sanders, Flacco, backup winning Super Bowl champion Kenny Pickett, and so far, under performing fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel called, "Man Under Center."
In one of the clips, Sanders, 17 years Flacco's junior at age 23, gives the former Super Bowl MVP a hilarious compliment.
"I see Joe do something, and I'm like, 'Alright bro. I'm going to try that,.'" Sanders said. "And then I do it, and it's cool cause I'm like, 'Hey bruh, I did this cause I've seen you do it.' And then he'll be smiling like a proud dad."
This is Flacco's second stint with the Browns, unexpectedly leading them to the playoffs in 2023 and winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Flacco has a reputation of being a great locker room presence, so it's no surprise that he's taking Sanders under his wing, even though they're competing for the same starting job.
Like a proud dad, Flacco is always teaching.
