Dillon Gabriel Delivers Complicated Preseason Debut For Browns
Dillon Gabriel's preseason debut was hardly the spectacle Shedeur Sanders' was last week. But Cleveland Browns fans tuned in, if for nothing else to compare the two rookies and see if the team's quirky QB situation gained any clarity in Philadelphia.
Gabriel provided some of that, showcasing a poised demeanor in running the Browns offense. In a half of play he completed 13-of-18 passes, for 143 yards, and led three scoring drives. He also left some room for doubt, though, with two costly blunders in the form a pick-six and a fumbled handoff early in the second quarter.
Complicated may be the best way to describe it, to go along with what's been a complicated camp for the third-round pick.
The start for Gabriel was promising as ever. The Oregon product 13-play, 63-yard, touchdown drive to open the game. He was a perfect, 4-for-4, on the series, converting three third downs through the air. That included an impressive throw to Jamari Thrash on an out route to convert a third-and-five.
When the Browns got the ball back with 3:13 to go in the first stanza, it looked like Gabriel was ready to pick up where he left off. He quickly completed four straight passes to pick up two first downs. The highlight of that sequence was a pin-point throw to Cedric Tillman that led to an 18-yard gain.
One final completion to Kaden Davis to pick up another first down on second-and-eight finished off the first quarter. At that point, Gabriel was 8-of-9 for 73 yards. There was a lot to like from the first 15 minutes.
Facing a world of pressure after Sander's memorable debut last Friday, that saw the polarizing QB toss two touchdown passes in a statement performance of his own, it appeared Gabriel was poised to offer a response of his own.
The good vibes disappeared just one play into the second quarter. Gabriel faked a handoff to Pierre Strong Jr. and booted to his left into a levels concept. Something went awry though as all three players running to that side seemed to get off their routes and wound up congested in the same part of the field.
Instead of throwing the ball away, Gabriel took a shot, trying to squeeze the ball to Diontae Johnson, but Andrew Mukuba jumped the route, picked it off, and took it back for a touchdown. It was the disastrous play all quarterbacks hope to avoid.
It didn't matter that he responded nicely with a 10-play, 44-yard drive that ended with a Dustin Hopkins field goal to give the Browns a 9-7 lead. That drive was overshadowed by the pick-six and a bad handoff by Gabriel that was fumbled and recovered by the Eagles on the series that followed.
Those two blunders will be the only thing some fans remember about Gabriel's outing. The truth of his performance, however, is that it's not simply black and white.
There was plenty of good from the two quarters he played. He operated the offense with poise, remained composed under pressure, and was at his best on third down. He made, mostly, smart decisions, delivered the ball with confidence and plenty of zip and moved the offense up and down the field for three different scoring drives.
Fair or unfair, though, he was always going to be measured by what Sanders did the week before.
In that regard, the evaluation of Gabriel's performance is complicated. So too is the Browns QB competition as a whole.
Joe Flacco has all but cemented himself as the Week 1 starter. That's likely to be revealed this week when Kevin Stefanski prepares for a "final dress rehearsal" against the Rams next Saturday.
Sanders and Gabriel have each shown they're more than capable of running an NFL offense effectively. They'll be on this roster come cut-down day on Aug. 26, but the debate over who should be higher on the depth chart, and who should have more reps during what remains of camp, will rage on.
It's no secret the Browns love Gabriel. He showed enough that the team's stance is unlikely to change drastically. Sanders has looked more consistent throughout camp, though, and left the team impressed after his start last week.
Perhaps, at the very least, each of their performances have made Kenny Pickett more expendable than ever?
A critical week awaits in Berea as the QB hierarchy comes into focus. However it shakes out behind Flacco, controversy is guaranteed.