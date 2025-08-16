The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders arrives solo vs. Eagles in casual hoodie, bucket hat

The Cleveland Browns rookie QB will not play today with an oblique injury, but he was still all smiles in a much more lowkey arrival vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matthew Graham

Aug 8, 2025; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug 8, 2025; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders had a much lowkey arrival against the Philadelphia Eagles today.

The hyped Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback will sit out today's second NFL preseason game with an oblique injury, which is extremely disappointing after his outstanding debut, throwing for two touchdowns and a gaudy 106.8 passer rating.

Shedeur Sanders
Aug 8, 2025; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Without a blasting boombox playing his own track, or his teammate Tony Brown with a wooden sickle, the 23-year-old embattled first-year player arrived solo in a black hoodie with matching bucket hat, but still showed off his usual fantastic style with some sick Nike Deion Sanders retro kicks.

Here's the debut entrance.

Here's today's entrance.

It's a casual, simple look perfect for the sidelines.

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders arrives for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Yahoo! Sports

While the most talked about fifth-round pick in the history of the NFL is still fourth on the depth chart, speculation lately has been while 40-year-old Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Flacco will be named the Week 1 starter, Sanders will make the active roster, wither either Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel being the odd man out.

Flacco, who also won't suit up today, has been a great mentor for Sanders in his second stint for Cleveland after leading them to the playoffs in 2023 and being named NFL Comeback Player of the Year, appearing in playoff starts an incredible nine-years apart.

Shedeur Sanders
Aug 8, 2025; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"I see Joe do something, and I'm like, 'Alright bro. I'm going to try that,.'" Sanders said. "And then I do it, and it's cool cause I'm like, 'Hey bruh, I did this cause I've seen you do it.' And then he'll be smiling like a proud dad."

If Sanders can make the active roster for Week 1, Coach Prime's son will indeed be all smiles.

Published
Matthew Graham
