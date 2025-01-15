The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink nails selfie in amazing gold formal gown beside facecard

Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink is making waves in the fashion world and reminded everyone with a flawless selfie.

Josh Sanchez

LA Sparks players Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink, and Stephanie Talbot watch during the game against the Minnesota Lynx .
LA Sparks players Lexie Brown, Cameron Brink, and Stephanie Talbot watch during the game against the Minnesota Lynx . / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's been a busy week for rising WNBA star Cameron Brink. The LA Sparks forward has been in New York City as she looks to expand her presence in the fashion game.

Brink received the honor of being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model following her season-ending knee injury during her rookie year and has been able to use her supermodel looks to make waves.

She is a designer's dream, as we saw with her white minidress and custom heels for Stanford graduation.

This week, Brink pulled up to the NYC HQ of iconic fashion mag Harper's Bazaar and sat in the boardroom. After her boardroom glam, Brink popped out in a stunning gold dress.

Cameron Brink, WNBA, LA Sparks, fashion
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Cameron Brink, WNBA, LA Sparks, fashion
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Nailed it.

When she's not making her presence felt in her full glam looks, Brink has been putting in work on the basketball court with Mist BC of the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league which is set to launch this week in Miami, Florida.

Cameron Brink, WNBA, LA Sparks, fashion
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.

During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

