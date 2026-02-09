Cardi B Reveals Full Super Bowl, Bad Bunny Fit After Stefon Diggs, Patriots Lose

Cardi B had quite the Super Bowl, it just didn’t end well for her boyfriend Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots. After the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, she revealed her full head-turning fit from the game and the Bad Bunny halftime performance.

The 33-year-old rapper made all kinds of headlines during the week when she was seen at different parties and fire fits like below.

Cardi B on Saturday night | Cardi B/Instagram

She also had a viral fall after having fun with a robot after an event.

🛑The Robot was feeling Cardi B a lil too much ...hence fell on TOP of her cause Cardi B did moves like that 🤣😲☠️



this angle looks insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/08iFM5QK7h — DeadBull (@dead_bull1) February 8, 2026

Her boyfriend Diggs fell short of winning his first Super Bowl, 29-13, in a game he was visibly frustrated and got into a few altercations. He finished with just three catches for 37 yards with all but five yards coming late in the fourth quarter.

That doesn’t change the succcess the team had this season where Cardi was a big bright spot as Diggs turned her huge football fan, too. She freaked out when he scored a touchdown vs. the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, and then shared a special moment on the field with him with bright green hair after the big AFC Championship win at Denver.

Cardi B slyly in Bad Bunny’s performance

The highlight was that she was on the field with Bad Bunny for his performance.

Jessica Alba appeared during Bad Bunny’s halftime show at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/WuRqD0XXha — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 9, 2026

Reveals her full fit later on

After the game, she posted her full look from the day that certainly was a winner despite the score.

Cardi B at Super Bowl LX | Cardi B/Instagram

And the back:

Cardi B at the Super Bowl | Cardi B/Instagram

Diggs and Cardi B have dated since 2024, and they welcomed their first child, a son, in November of 2025.

It’s hard to win Super Bowls, but Diggs is clearly winning in life with Cardi B by his side.

Cardi B's January 18 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@iamcardib

