Cardi B Reveals Full Super Bowl, Bad Bunny Fit After Stefon Diggs, Patriots Lose
Cardi B had quite the Super Bowl, it just didn’t end well for her boyfriend Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots. After the team’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, she revealed her full head-turning fit from the game and the Bad Bunny halftime performance.
The 33-year-old rapper made all kinds of headlines during the week when she was seen at different parties and fire fits like below.
She also had a viral fall after having fun with a robot after an event.
Her boyfriend Diggs fell short of winning his first Super Bowl, 29-13, in a game he was visibly frustrated and got into a few altercations. He finished with just three catches for 37 yards with all but five yards coming late in the fourth quarter.
That doesn’t change the succcess the team had this season where Cardi was a big bright spot as Diggs turned her huge football fan, too. She freaked out when he scored a touchdown vs. the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, and then shared a special moment on the field with him with bright green hair after the big AFC Championship win at Denver.
Cardi B slyly in Bad Bunny’s performance
The highlight was that she was on the field with Bad Bunny for his performance.
Reveals her full fit later on
After the game, she posted her full look from the day that certainly was a winner despite the score.
And the back:
Diggs and Cardi B have dated since 2024, and they welcomed their first child, a son, in November of 2025.
It’s hard to win Super Bowls, but Diggs is clearly winning in life with Cardi B by his side.
