Cardi B freaks out to bf Stefon Diggs insane TD catch in Patriots vs Texans

The New England Patriots are currently cruising in their January 18 AFC Divisional Round home game against the Houston Texans, taking a 21-10 lead into halftime.

While the Patriots secured a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, their normally efficient offense was relatively stagnant compared to how they had played in recent games. However, they have rebounded in a big way during the first half of Sunday's game.

Star quarterback Drake Maye headed into the locker room after completing 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards, to go along with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The second of these touchdown passes was a rocket thrown to his No. 1 receiver, Stefon Diggs, in the red zone with just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter. It was an extremely impressive snag from Diggs.

Stefon Diggs with the SNAG for 6️⃣



Patriots take a 21-10 lead 👀



Texans-Patriots on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/QDBjFe5Cdr — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2026

While Diggs has become a household name because of his success on the football field, his pop culture relevance increased tenfold when he got into a relationship with famous musician Cardi B.

Rumors that Diggs and Cardi B were dating started percolating in late 2024. There were several public sightings in early 2025 before the two went Instagram official last summer, and they are clearly still going strong.

Cardi B's January 18 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B has hilarious reaction to Stefon Diggs touchdown

While Cardi B doesn't appear to be at Sunday's game, she's still making waves with her animated reaction to Diggs' touchdown catch.

She posted an Instagram story of her screaming several expletives before saying, "Let's go Diggs! Let's go right now! I'm not f****** playing!"

Cardi B reacts to Stefon Diggs’ touchdown for the Patriots playoff game today. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9Rx9adnCEc — kxngcardo (@KxngCardo) January 18, 2026

She followed this up by screaming, "Walk them down!" repeatedly in a subsequent post.

Nobody can ever say that Cardi B doesn't support her man.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs. | IMAGN / NurPhoto / ABACAPRESS

