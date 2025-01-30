Ciara reposts unreal limbo flexibility in “Today” show guest host impromptu groove
Ciara had quite the debut as a co-host on Today’s Jenna & Friends with her fire fit and impressive dance skills.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is always impressive with her looks like her cigar-puffing red-hot low-cut string top, and her furry fit with claws, and her head-to-toe Steelers gear look for a game.
Ciara came on the show with Jenna Bush Hager for a two-day co-host role where she slayed the first one in a news reporter with glasses fit, and even got a shoutout from hubby Russ while live on the show in an adorable scene.
She also got down for an impromptu dance where she did the iconic Matrix move and held it while in a must-see video.
That’s quite impressive from the 39-year-old Ciara. She’s getting down with professional dancer Jas Minnie, who went viral for dancing to “Lose Control” at an Atlanta Falcons game.
Ciara and Wilson, 36, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora Princess, 1. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Mom can certainly still get down as evident by this insane dance video.
