Coco Gauff Helps Naomi Osaka After She Retires From Match With Back Injury
Tennis players are forced to retire from matches with injuries all the time, but American Coco Gauff did something during Tuesday's China Open match vs. Naomi Osaka of Japan that fans aren't always used to seeing.
When Osaka retired with a back injury in the second set, Gauff first approached Osaka to hug her and say "I'm sorry, are you OK?" Gauff then walked over to Osaka's bench and asked if she could assist her opponent off the court. Osaka was clearly in pain, so Gauff wanted to help.
As Gauff asked Osaka to help, you can hear Osaka say, "Really?" in a sweet manner in a video posted by the WTA. Gauff grabbed Osaka's tennis bag to put over her shoulder, and the crowd cheered for the two tennis stars in this beautiful moment of sportsmanship as they walked off the court.
The match was just about to head into the third set when Osaka retired. The four-time major champion won the first set 6–3 before losing the second set 6–4 to the American. Gauff will advance to the quarterfinals with the win.