Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Kylie Dickson slays stunning pink crop-top workout fit
Kylie Dickson is enjoying her offseason from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, but it doesn’t mean she still isn’t crushing some fire looks out of her uniform.
The former Ole Miss Rebels cheerleader was one of the star’s of the Netflix series “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” and slayed on game weeks like her kissy face selfie, and her rare practice uniforms, and her “naughty and nice” photos with teammate Sophy Laufer while wearing their sizzling Santa Cowboys fits.
Dickson has also been crushing in the offseason with her minidress poses with Laufer, and her sizzling bedroom nightie photos.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Kylie Dickson dances ‘Thunderstruck’ on tennis court
In her most recent photo on Instagram Stories, Dickson crushed a pink crop-top workout fit in a jaw-dropping selfie.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders slay in big-star practice crop tops, sparkly leggings
She also shared another selfie showing off her stunning abs while in bed.
The Netflix show gave audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader. They got to follow the girls from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chased their dreams to make the squad. It was so popular a second season has already been renewed.
With sizzling looks like her workout selfie and ab-reveal, it’s easy to see why the show was so successful.
