The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dan Campbell's cute purse dog routine is Lions' fans rallying cry after Packers win

The Detroit Lions head coach got exposed by his wife for having a purse dog. After the huge win against the Green Bay Packers, it's now a beloved tradition.

Matthew Graham

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks at the scoreboard during their game against the Chicago Bears.
Nov 28, 2024; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks at the scoreboard during their game against the Chicago Bears. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The only thing more popular in Motor City right now than Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell might be his teacup Yorkie purse dog named Thelma.

After the Lions dramatic win on Thursday Night Football against their hated NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, 34-31, Campbell's wife posted their adorable victory tradition of grabbing a Starbucks early the next morning with their little pup.

RELATED: Dan Campbell's wife has perfect one-word retort for his purse dog revelation

Sure the 48 year old's fiery post-game speeches get all the love, but for us at The Athlete LIfestyle On SI, it's all about Holly Campbell revealing the softer side of the beloved NFL coach.

Dan Campbell, Thelma
Holly Campbell/Instagram
Dan Campbell, Thelma
Holly Campbell/Instagram

Mrs. Campbell originally shared the adorable routine after the Lions blowout victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And from there, it has become a heartwarming part of this unreal run the Lions have been on this NFL season, improving to 12-1 and giving fans real hope of Detroit's first ever Super Bowl victory.

Dan Campbell
The photo that started the morning coffee tradition with Thelma. / Holly Campbell/Instagram
Dan Campbell, Thelma
Holly Campbell/Instagram

When asked about his dogs Thelma, and a Catahoula Leopard dog named Bird, at a recent press conference, Campbell said, "Look, I like my dogs. "We’ve had some good ones, these are a couple of characters, and they’re totally different. They go with me on coffee runs, that’s probably the best way to say it.”

Well with each Lions victory, more and more fans are adopting the same adorable morning routine.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game

Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom

Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner

Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News