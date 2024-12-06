Dan Campbell's cute purse dog routine is Lions' fans rallying cry after Packers win
The only thing more popular in Motor City right now than Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell might be his teacup Yorkie purse dog named Thelma.
After the Lions dramatic win on Thursday Night Football against their hated NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, 34-31, Campbell's wife posted their adorable victory tradition of grabbing a Starbucks early the next morning with their little pup.
RELATED: Dan Campbell's wife has perfect one-word retort for his purse dog revelation
Sure the 48 year old's fiery post-game speeches get all the love, but for us at The Athlete LIfestyle On SI, it's all about Holly Campbell revealing the softer side of the beloved NFL coach.
Mrs. Campbell originally shared the adorable routine after the Lions blowout victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And from there, it has become a heartwarming part of this unreal run the Lions have been on this NFL season, improving to 12-1 and giving fans real hope of Detroit's first ever Super Bowl victory.
When asked about his dogs Thelma, and a Catahoula Leopard dog named Bird, at a recent press conference, Campbell said, "Look, I like my dogs. "We’ve had some good ones, these are a couple of characters, and they’re totally different. They go with me on coffee runs, that’s probably the best way to say it.”
Well with each Lions victory, more and more fans are adopting the same adorable morning routine.
