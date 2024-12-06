Dan Campbell’s Gutsy Fourth-Down Call Worked Out Perfectly to Seal Win vs. Packers
Dan Campbell doesn’t coach scared.
On Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, Campbell’s Detroit Lions went for it on fourth down five times, converting on four of them. Two of those fourth down attempts ended in touchdowns, but the gutsiest call of the night came on one of the last plays of the game.
With the game tied 31-31 and less than a minute to play, the Lions faced fourth-and-1 from the Green Bay 21-yard line. Detroit could have opted to kick a go-ahead field goal, but it would mean the Packers would get the ball back with roughly 30 seconds to play, giving them a chance to tie with a field goal of their own, or win the game if they could break a touchdown.
Instead, Campbell kept his offense on the field, and despite a scary trip-up from quarterback Jared Goff, picked up the first down.
Two plays later, kicker Jake Bates put the ball through the uprights as time expired, giving the Lions their 11th straight win—the longest streak in franchise history.
After the game, wide receiver Tim Patrick said the team’s aggression on the final fourth down call was all part of their plan.
“He let us know before the game that if it’s close, we’re going for it,” Patrick told Prime’s Kaylee Hartung. “It’s the type of game that is a must-have. We just went out there and executed.”
It was an impressive call from Campbell, but one that was true to his identity and the identity the Lions have built themselves around all season. They do not play scared—they play to win.