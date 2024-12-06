Dan Campbell Had Another Perfect Locker Room Speech After Lions' Improbable Win
It's absolutely unthinkable that the Detroit Lions would ever clinch a playoff spot and most of the fans wouldn't even realize it. But that's exactly what happened as the doormats-turned-contenders outscored Green Bay for an 11th consecutive win. Head coach Dan Campbell, who smartly gambled and won 80 percent of the time on fourth down, was focused on shoring up the NFC's top seed and the homefield advantage it carries and only discovered the Lions had punched their postseason ticket when a reporter informed him.
Campbell had instead focused on the important stuff during his speech in the jubilant locker room and, like all the other times he's spoken to his team, it was pitch-perfect.
"I'm so freaking proud of you, that's the way to show up," he told his players. "You talk about pressure? We live in pressure. That's where we freaking thrive. You did it again. It doesn't matter who's playing for us, it doesn't matter what's going on, you always find a way to win. This has been in the making, man. This has been in the making. We were all supposed to be here together, man. We're destined for this. Just stay the course."
There aren't many coaches in the NFL who hold a more captive audience or have their roster eating up every single word they say than Campbell. And pressing every unconventional button in the right way in the biggest game of the season will only increase what is already nearly complete buy-in. The Lions will have to overcome a decimated defensive unit and get contributions from unusual sources if they're to achieve their ultimate goals. Which certainly won't be easy. Yet anything less than a Super Bowl won't be for lack of trying or belief. And especially not leadership.