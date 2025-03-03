Davante Adams, wife Devanne Joelle enjoy Disney getaway as NFL trade rumors swirl
With the NFL offseason in full swing, the trade rumors are swirling and players are being moved ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft. Representatives of all 32 teams were in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine this past weekend so discussions have been underway.
One player who could find himself with a new team in 2025 is New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams, who the team acquired during the 2024 campaign.
Adams is expected to be released by the Jets if a trade partner is not found.
While Adams waits to learn his fate, he and his wife Davanne Joelle took their family on a Disney getaway to enjoy some R&R among the chaos.
Adams shared some candid photos of the fam enjoying their time in the sun.
That is one way to clear your mind.
Hopefully the mental reset allowed Adams to enjoy some calm before the inevitable storm that is brewing with the new league year on the horizon.
Last season, Adams started the season slow with 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown before being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Jets, where he racked up 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns after reuniting with Aaron Rodgers.
