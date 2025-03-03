The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Davante Adams, wife Devanne Joelle enjoy Disney getaway as NFL trade rumors swirl

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams and his wife Devanne Joelle enjoyed an adorable Disney getaway as he finds himself in the headlines with trade rumors.

Josh Sanchez

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers walk onto the field at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers walk onto the field at MetLife Stadium. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NFL offseason in full swing, the trade rumors are swirling and players are being moved ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft. Representatives of all 32 teams were in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine this past weekend so discussions have been underway.

One player who could find himself with a new team in 2025 is New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams, who the team acquired during the 2024 campaign.

Adams is expected to be released by the Jets if a trade partner is not found.

MORE: Davante Adams' wife reveals true Aaron Rodgers feelings after Jets trade

While Adams waits to learn his fate, he and his wife Davanne Joelle took their family on a Disney getaway to enjoy some R&R among the chaos.

Adams shared some candid photos of the fam enjoying their time in the sun.

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams and wife Davanne Joelle
Davante Adams / Instagram

MORE: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush's honest take on ayahuasca trips with Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams and wife Davanne Joelle
Davante Adams / Instagram

MORE: NFL wide receiver Davante Adams reveals sports movie that makes him cry

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams and wife Davanne Joelle
Davante Adams / Instagram

That is one way to clear your mind.

Hopefully the mental reset allowed Adams to enjoy some calm before the inevitable storm that is brewing with the new league year on the horizon.

Last season, Adams started the season slow with 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown before being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Jets, where he racked up 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns after reuniting with Aaron Rodgers.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News