2025 NFL Scouting Combine: How to Watch, Top Prospects, and More
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
The 2025 scouting combine is well under way at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., but the fun stuff is yet to come. Starting Thursday, the 329 pro football hopefuls who made the trek will begin workouts in hopes of impressing the many scouts and team reps watching and meticulously crafting their plans for draft day.
If you're one of the many fans who'd like to follow along at home, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the 2025 combine below. For more details, including key dates, times, and how-to-watch info, keep reading.
When is the 2025 NFL Combine?
Many players, coaches, and team execs have already arrived, but on-field workouts at the 2025 NFL combine will run from Thursday, Feb. 27 to Sunday, March 2. The schedule for those is as follows:
Date
Time
Position
Thursday, Feb. 27
3 p.m. ET
Defensive linemen, linebackers
Friday, Feb. 28
3 p.m. ET
Defensive backs, tight ends
Saturday, March 1
1 p.m. ET
Quarterbacks, WRs, RBs
Sunday, March 2
1 p.m. ET
Offensive linemen
How Can I Watch the 2025 NFL Combine?
The NFL combine will be available on the NFL Network as well as fuboTV and NFL+ starting Feb. 27.
Where Does the NFL Combine Take Place?
The combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987, and it will remain there through at least 2026.
Who are the Top Prospects at the 2025 Combine?
A total of 329 prospects were invited to the 2025 combine. For a full list of invitees, click here.
Of that large list, however, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Ashton Jeanty, and Mason Graham are the names to know.
Hunter, the Heisman-winning two-way who plays both cornerback and wide receiver, is virtually guaranteed to go early, likely in the same range as quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders (the latter, however, has opted not to throw during the combine). Carter, a Penn State pass rusher, has likewise generated lots of hype, though he will not work out at the combine due to a lingering shoulder injury; instead, he will wait to do so until his pro day. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is widely agreed to be the best running back of the class and will be the only one to go with one of the first few picks. And defensive lineman Mason Graham, a Michigan Wolverine, could also go in the top five, with NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah having ranked him at No. 4 in his top 50 prospect rankings.