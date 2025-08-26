Cleveland Browns Finalize 53-Man Roster Ahead of 2025 Season
Andrew Berry has officially sliced and diced the Cleveland Browns roster down to the 53-man limit required by the NFL for the regular season.
After several weeks of speculation that the team was poised to keep a four-man quarterback room consisting of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, Berry pulled off a bit of a stunning trade to ship Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round pick.
The move officially settled the Browns quarterback room and allowed for flexibility elsewhere on the roster. That wasn't the only trade Berry pulled off, either. Hours before the cut-down deadline, he sent a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for OT KT Leveston.
Most of the team's other notable moves revolved around parting ways with more prominent names on the 90-man roster. One of those was veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was hoping to revive his career after a tumultuous few seasons. Veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins was among the players not retained by Cleveland on cut-down day as well
Meanwhile, Mike Hall Jr. who had missed all of training camp and the preseason with a knee injury passed his physical and was activated as part of the 53. Veteran QB Deshaun Watson reverted to the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.
As always, this first iteration of the 53-man roster is very much subject to change, especially with so many players entering the waiver wire all at once.
Here's where the Browns roster stands as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday:
Quarterbacks (3): Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
Running Backs (3): Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson,
Wide Receivers (6): Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Isaiah Bond, Gage Larvadain, DeAndre Carter
Tight Ends (4): David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates
Offensive Line (10): Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, Dawand Jones, Teven Jenkins, Luke Wypler, KT Leveston , Zak Zinter,
Defensive Line (10): Myles Garrett, Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, Shelby Harris, Adin Huntington, Mike Hall Jr., Cameron Thomas
Linebackers (5): Carson Schwesinger, Devin Bush, Jerome Baker, Mohamoud Diabate, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
Cornerbacks (5): Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Cameron Mitchell, Myles Harden, Dom Jones
Safeties (4): Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Rayshawn Jenkins, Damontae Kazee, Donovan McMillon
Specialists (3): Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara, Andre Szmyt