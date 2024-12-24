Deion Sanders shares Travis Hunter's mindset amid fiancee Leanna Lenee rumors
Colorado football star Travis Hunter capped off an incredible season winning the Heisman Trophy. Unfortunately, social media trolls immediately tried tearing the projected top-five NFL Draft pick down by going after his fiancée Leanna Lenee.
Social media began spreading rumors about Lenee and saying Hunter needs to run away.
Lenee released a lengthy TikTok video defending her and Hunter's relationship, but that made the social media trolls come even harder. Hunter defended his fiancée on a Twitch stream, but the harassment continued.
Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenee put on Santa hats to help families in need
Eventually Hunter and Lenee had enough and deleted their social media accounts.
When speaking to the media ahead of Colorado's Alamo Bowl appearance against the BYU Cougars, head coach Deion Sanders was asked how Hunter is doing amid the negative wave of attention on social media.
Coach Prime, who has served as a mentor for Hunter since high school, used the opportunity to praise Hunter for the person he is off the field.
"Everything is great, he has the Heisman Trophy at the crib,' Sanders said, before alluding to his potential as a future NFL player," Coach Prime said. "'He's projected to be the first or second pick, no later than the third. I don't know where all the bulljunk comes in at. I think it's all a blessing, the things you may count as stressing is still a blessing.
"I think he's heading in the right direction. He loves the game of football. I'm always focused on the positives, not the negatives. It's so easy to see the negative when the positive is right there in front of you."
Shedeur Sanders defends Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee, calls out clout-chasing athletes
He continued, "I love this young man, I love what he stands for. I love him like he's a son. He’s exceeded everything we’ve asked of him academically as well as athletically."
Shedeur Sanders also spoke out about the criticism Hunter and Lenee are facing, calling out entertainers and athletes for clout-chasing by using Hunter's name and relationship for attention.
Like Shedeur, Hunter is among the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and he is projected to be drafted in the top five picks. While people are at home discussing a relationship they know nothing about and obsessing and pocket-watching someone they don't know, he'll be gearing up to take his talents to the biggest stage in the sport.
