Shedeur Sanders Details Discussion With Giants' Malik Nabers Before Heisman Ceremony
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders—already famous—will soon be promoted to a new level of notoriety. The run-up to April's NFL draft will have fans speculating over his every move, especially given his status as an informal flagbearer for his quarterback class.
Sanders learned that the hard way after what he did on Friday before the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
The Buffaloes quarterback was filmed throwing a football around on the streets of New York with none other than New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. On Tuesday, he addressed his game of catch on his podcast 2Legendary With Shedeur Sanders.
"We were just sitting in [a jeweler's], talking about life and about everything, and we just went outside and were throwing the ball," Sanders said. "And talking to him in person, I feel like it's a tough situation that he was put in. I feel like they try to paint him a certain way, because I said he gives them the opportunity to do that. I recently went through the same stuff with the media, to where I've got to understand there's some things I can say and some I can't say."
Nabers has endured an up-and-down rookie year, averaging 75.1 yards per game for a 2–12 team while navigating controversy over how he handled recovery from a concussion.
Whether with the Giants or elsewhere, Sanders will hope for a more consistent start to his own NFL career in 2025.