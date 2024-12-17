Raiders Fans Display Sign Encouraging Tanking for Shedeur Sanders During Loss to Falcons
Las Vegas Raiders fans made their intentions clear during the team's Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons. They are ready to pick at the top of the NFL Draft and find the franchise's quarterback of the future.
In the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 15–9 loss to the Falcons, ESPN's broadcast flashed to a group of fans sitting front row displaying a "Tank for Shedeur" sign. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is at the top of many draft boards, set to be one of the first prospects to hear their name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders' loss on Monday kept them in position for the top pick, at least for now. Las Vegas had a couple tries at the end zone in the final seconds to go for the win. They fell short, which kept their current draft position in tact.
If the Raiders had beat the Falcons, they would've dropped down to No. 7 in the draft order. Both the Raiders and Giants are 2–12, but the Raiders get the edge for the first pick due to strength of schedule.
Sanders is the choice for those Raiders fans but some NFL teams may prefer Miami quarterback Cam Ward. There's still plenty of football left to play before the final draft order is set. The Raiders play the Jacksonville Jaguars (3–11) next on Dec. 22.
Sanders will suit up for the Buffaloes one last time in the Alamo Bowl against BYU on Dec. 28.