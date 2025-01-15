Diehard Bills Mafia bride freaks out when groom has Ravens tickets surprise
If it goes by which NFL fanbase deserves a Super Bowl the most, it's a heated contest between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
Neither has won one, and both teams have become the modern-day version of America's Team. Just ask Jim Nantz. (Sorry Dallas Cowboys fans.)
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs for NFL playoffs
So that's what makes this adorable video going viral that much more awesome. Buffalo fans, affectionately known as Bills Mafia, had two of their own get hitched. That's cute enough. But wait, it gets better.
The groom surprised his bride mid-ceremony with tickets to the AFC Divisional Round between the No. 2 seed Bills against No. 3 seed Baltimore Ravens, with two favorites for MVP, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, going head-to-head. It's probably the most highly anticipated game of the entire season.
The groom calls it a "secret bonus gift," and when he pulls the envelope with tickets to the game for his soon-to-be-wife, her reaction is priceless.
RELATED: Photos of Broncos fan Hailee Steinfeld make for awkward Josh Allen Bills moment
As one user hilariously put it, "Was she more excited for the tickets or GETTING MARRIED?"
Let's hope the new queen of Buffalo Hailee Steinfeld notices this heartwarming video and pulls a Taylor Swift to track her down and invite the couple for a VIP experience in a suite.
Although for true diehards, which it seems like this couple very much is, especially the bride, they'd rather be with their fellow Bills Mafia brethren in the freezing cold.
