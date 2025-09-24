Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in white with ‘warning label’ in Milan
Natalia Bryant continues to impress as her professional modeling career is taking off. This time she did it from Milan Fashion Week while giving a “warning label” about herself.
The oldest daughter of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film while she rocked her graduation dress and an awesome tribute to her dad and Gigi.
Since graduating, the 22-year-old Natalia has been all over from a stunning beach look in Greece, to a family trip to Mexico where she showed how much she looks like mom, and New York City where they attended a WNBA game, and in Los Angeles for Kobe’s bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium where 8-year-old sister Bianka crushed the first pitch.
She’s also been working hard as a model and even appeared in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson to promote the new Kobe 3 Protros. She then wowed at a US Open tennis match in a preppy look, while walking the runway and turning heads for New York Fashion Week in a high-end masterpiece.
Now it was Italy’s biggest fashion week where she was at Alberta Ferretti’s event where she was asked if she “came with a warning label, what would it be?” Natalia responded, “I can fall asleep at any point at any point in time. Any point, any time, anywhere… I could fall asleep like that.”
She certainly wasn’t sleeping on her fit game with that white with the sheer sleeves on.
Where in the world will Natalia Bryant be next?
