Drake Maye noticeably excludes Stefon Diggs after alarming charges in Pats shout outs

Stefon Diggs has had back-to-back, plus-100 yards receiving games as Drake Maye makes a late push to be the stunning NFL MVP in only his second year.

Yet after the alarming charges the New England Patriots wide receiver is facing, his superstar quarterback conspicuously left him out of teammate shout-outs on his Instagram Stories.

It might just be coincidence, but if Maye, 23, wins the league's highest individual honor, the 32-year-old four-time Pro Bowler will be a big reason why, especially with the late surge from the UNC sensation, where Diggs had 101 yards against the New York Jets and 138 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in a homecoming for the receiver.

Maye's post seems especially telling after the Diggs charges

Maye, a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons, specifically gave thanks to tight end Hunter Henry, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and wide receiver Kyle Williams on his Instagram Stories after Diggs faces felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges in a dispute with a personal chef for an alleged incident on Dec. 2.

The Williams one seems especially glaring, since Diggs has more yards in the last two games than K-Money has the entire season — 239 vs. 209. The two-time All-Pro, including a First Team selection in 2020 when Diggs was the receptions and yards leader that season for the Buffalo Bills, has 970 yards for the year, most among any New England player. Second on the team is Henry with 712.

The Patriots and Cardi B are standing by Diggs... for now

The Patriots released a statement supporting Diggs.

"We support Stefon," the Patriots wrote. "We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Diggs has made plenty of headlines off the field this season, most often for his relationship with rap star Cardi B, who has consistently stood by him after giving birth to their baby boy, allegedly telling the victim, “The messages stated something to the effect of ‘you don’t need to do all this. It’s not that big of a deal.’”

Diggs, through his lawyer, "categorically denies these allegations."

