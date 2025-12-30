Patriots' Stefon Diggs Accused Of Slapping, Choking Personal Chef

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery. He had a hearing at Dedham District Court this week, where information about the alleged assault took place.

In court, members of Diggs' legal team argued that the police report should be impounded, or legallay seized, to avoid public scrutiny. Diggs' lawyer Michael DiStefano there would be "substantial risk of widespread publicity," according to the Boston Globe. That motion was denied, and the incident report was made public and obtained by Patriots on SI.

His defense team is also working to settle this alleged incident monetarily, the Globe added.

According to court paperwork, Diggs and the alleged victim got into an altercation on Dec. 2 -- one day after the Patriots had beaten the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The female, who was working as Diggs' personal chef at the time, claims that the NFL wide receiver entered her unlocked bedroom to discuss an ongoing text chain between the two. The woman claims she was owed money that Diggs hadn't paid.

The woman claims that during this discussion, Diggs slapped her across the face before he "tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow about his neck." Diggs then allegedly wrapped his arm around her from behind, making her feel like she had trouble breathing. She claims when she tried to evade him, he tightened his grip.

According to the released incident report, the woman claims Diggs — who's in his first season with New England — threw her onto the bed. He later said "lies" after the woman told Diggs she hadn't been paid. The woman also claimed she had redness of her upper chest area, but did not take any photos.

Diggs' attorney David Meier issuing a statement to Patriots on SI, saying "Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur. The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

In the incident report, the woman originally expressed hesitancy to come forward due to Diggs' personal status as a member of the Patriots. She said she began working for Diggs in July and was originally supposed to work for him through the 2025 season. After the alleged incident, the woman says she no longer works for him.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) reacts after a reception against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When she returned to Diggs' home to collect her things, he allegedly texted her to deal with his personal assistant. The woman claims that the assistant agreed to pay, as long as she signed a non-disclosure agreement. She did not, she told police.

The report was first reported by Boston 25 News, and later, the Patriots issued a statement, saying in part, "The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

The woman allegedly declined to press charges when the incident happened, but changed her mind on Dec. 23.

"Stefon unequivocally denies the allegation," according to a statement from Adisa Bakari, Diggs' agent. "We are confident that once the facts are fully reviewed, it will be clear that these allegations are unfounded. We will not be commenting further at this time."

Diggs is in the first year of a three-year contract with the Patriots worth $69 million. The team's top wide receiver has been an integral part of a restructured New England team that's won 13 games and is heading to the playoffs. He himself has not issued a statement.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

