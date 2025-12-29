Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael crushes winter game-day fit as Patriots win AFC East

The New England Patriots are back on top of the AFC East after Saturday’s big win coupled with the Buffalo Bills’ loss. Quarterback Drake Maye has led the the way and has the offense looking like the Tom Brady days. Speaking of looking good, his wife Ann Michael Maye crushed her game-day fit once again Sunday.

Maye, 23, threw for 256 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the 42-10 throttling of the New York Jets. He also only had two incomplete passes in 21 attempts.

Drake Maye with his 5th passing touchdown of the day!



pic.twitter.com/Xt6DNxjMGy — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) December 28, 2025

While Drake has been a hit on the field, so has his wife Ann Michael off of it. Her baking TikTok videos — “Bakemas” this month — have been so popular that she’s even had her comments section inundated by fans. She even made some yummy-looking Patriots-themed cookies before a big game.

While her baking has been popular, so has her fashion game. We’ve seen her in a head-toe-toe New England blue look, as well as a Patriots all-red head-turner.

Ann Michael Maye (right) | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

While Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend Cardi B certainly wasn’t dressed for the New Jersey cold at MetLife Stadium, Ann Michael (on right) was with her white hat winter look.

Ann Michael (right) | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

The Patriots can still get the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win next week at home vs. the Miami Dolphins and a Denver Broncos’ loss.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

