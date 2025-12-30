NFL Could Impact Patriots Season With a Stefon Diggs Decision

The NFL has offered their position on the Dec 30 proceedings in Dedham District Court in Massachusetts regarding New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs.

As first reported by Boston 25, Diggs is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery. Court documents show that these charges stem from an incident that took place on Dec. 2 — one day after the Patriots defeated the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

Since word of the incident and its resulting subsequent charges was made public, both the Patriots and Diggs’ legal representation have provided official statements on the matter. Just moments later, the NFL issued the following announcement:

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time."

While the NFL’s statement remains vague at this time, the “powers that be” on Park Avenue will eventually have a great impact on these developments — especially for Diggs and the Patirots. The nature of the charges which the two-time All Pro is facing could result in his being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

In short, Diggs would be prohibited from attending both practice and games. There is precedent for the NFL taking such action before the conclusion of legal proceedings — having placed former Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers on the List in 2024 due to domestic violence and drug charges.

The NFL Official Regulations on Player Conduct

The NFL has explicit rules on regarding the admonishment and potential suspension of players accused of criminal activity. The regulations read as follows:

"First, when a player is formally charged with: (1) a felony offense; or (2) a crime of violence, meaning that he is accused of having used physical force or a weapon to injure or threaten a person or animal, of having engaged in a sexual assault by force or against a person who was incapable of giving consent, or having engaged in other conduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety or well-being of another person. The formal charges may be in the form of an indictment by a grand jury, the filing of charges by a prosecutor, or an arraignment in a criminal court."

"Second, when an investigation leads the Commissioner to believe that a player may have violated this Policy by committing any of the conduct identified above, he may act where the circumstances and evidence warrant doing so. This decision will not reflect a finding of guilt or innocence and will not be guided by the same legal standards and considerations that would apply in a criminal trial."

"Third, in cases in which a violation relating to a crime of violence is alleged but further investigation is required, the Commissioner may place a player on the Commissioner Exempt List on a limited and temporary basis to permit the league to conduct a preliminary investigation. Based on the results of this investigation, the player may be returned to duty, be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List for a longer period or be subject to discipline."

Stefon Diggs Charges Could Impact Patriots' Postseason

The veteran wide receiver is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played. New England won their first AFC East division title since 2019 this past weekend in a 42-10 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

This week, the Patriots return to Foxborough with the chance to secure a first-round playoff bye with a win in Week 18 over the Miami Dolphins in their regular season finale — provided it is coupled with a Denver Broncos loss. Diggs has played a significant role in the Pats’ success this season. In 17 games played, Diggs has compiled 82 receptions, 970 yards, and four touchdowns.

