Drake Maye’s wife Ann flaunts Patriots red winter fit before Texans showdown

The New England Patriots are now two days away from their NFL Playoffs Divisional round showdown against the Houston Texans.

Given that the Texans have the NFL's most formidable defense, a lot of pressure will be on Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye to make a major impact in what will be his second playoff contest.

Given that Maye has played great against essentially every team he has faced this season, there's no reason to think that he will struggle enough against Houston to harm his team's chances of winning.

What's for sure is that Patriots game love Maye and believe he'll do whatever it takes to bring his team to the AFC Championship.

As much as New England fans love Drake, they're equally enamored with his wife, Ann Michael, who has quickly become a celebrity in her own right.

Ann Michael Maye has amassed a substantial social media following on both Instagram and TikTok. She is best known for her baking and cooking videos, largely because the comments on her videos are so wholesome, positive, and include hilarious references to her husband.

Ann Michael Maye turns heads in Patriots inspired outfit before Texans clash

Ann Michael has also gotten attention with some of her outfits, especially ones that show off her allegiance to the Patriots.

There was another example of this on January 16, when she posted a photo on her Instagram story of an outfit that included a blue and red hat, a red sweater, a red scarf, and white pants.

Maye tagged J Crew, suggesting that this outfit was comprised of clothes from that company.

Ann Michael will surely be rocking more New England colors during Sunday's playoff game.

