Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael rocks Patriots-colored fit for Texans playoff game week

Drake Maye will play his biggest NFL game for the New England Patriots in his second year when they host the red-hot Houston Texans on Sunday in the divisional playoff round. His wife, Ann Michael, looked ready for game day on Thursday with her Patriots-colored sweater.

Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the North Carolina Tar Heels, has put together an MVP-caliber season with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He got his first taste of playoff football in the Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers with 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Maye hopes to run off the field on Sunday with another playoff win. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The way the Texans defense destroyed Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, 30-6, Maye and the Patriots have their work cut out for them.

While Drake has been a hit on the field, his wife Ann Michael has been one off of it. Her popular cooking TikTok videos have been inundated with fan comments.

Her fit game also has caused a stir this season like her sparkly pants Patriots fit was a big hit at the playoff win, which was followed by a wordless flex from her seats after the game.

She also shared this sweet kiss with her quarterback hubby:

Now, she was baking up a little brunch recipe on Thursday while rocking the Patriots colors.

Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

She hopes to have the lucky look come Sunday in Foxborugh, Massachusetts.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.

