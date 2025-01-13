Cam Newton Jumped Onto a Moving Helicopter in New Season of 'Special Forces'
You can now officially add "jumped onto a moving helicopter" to former No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton's long list of accolades.
That's right, the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback is participating in the newest season of FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test—and accomplished this incredible stunt during the latest episode.
After being drafted at the top of the 2011 draft, Newton led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, won the 2015 NFL MVP, and was a three-time Pro Bowler throughout his 11-year NFL career.
Now age 35 and still not technically retired, Newton—by the looks of it—still looks more than athletic enough to continue playing football.
The next episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs this coming Wednesday on FOX.