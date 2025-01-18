Eva Lys shares inspirational message as Aussie Open Cinderella run continues
Rising tennis star Eva Lys' Cinderella run at the Australian Open continues.
Lys celebrated her 23rd birthday in Melbourne on January 12, just days after losing in the final round of qualifying at the Aussie Open. However, the following day on January 13, Lys was given a second chance.
10 minutes before the first round began, she learned that she was the "Lucky Loser" and entered the main draw to face Kimberly Birrell, who she stormed past 6-2, 6-2.
MORE: Tennis star Danielle Collins turns WWE heel, trolls Aussie Open crowd
Since then, she hasn't looked back. Lys has beaten Varvara Gracheva of France and Romania's Jaqueline Cristian in three-set matches to advance to the Round of 16.
Following her win over Cristian on Saturday, Eva was overcome with emotion and dropped to the court in disbelief.
MORE: Coco Gauff hilariously shows bathroom hack for Australian Open bodysuit kit
After the match, Lys took to Instagram to share an inspirational message to her 108,000 followers.
MORE: Leylah Fernandez dances to reveal stunning pink Australian Open kit
"Sometimes all we need is a second chance," she wrote.
After losing in the qualifiers, Lys could have returned home to celebrate her birthday or began immediate preparations for her next tournament. Instead, she stuck around Melbourne and was given the opportunity of a lifetime.
MORE: Nick Kyrgios gf Costeen Hatzi drops miniskirt stunner before Australian Open
That's something she is taking full advantage of.
Up next for Eva is the toughest test of her career against World No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the Round of 16. The two women previously faced off in April 2022 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Lys' home country, with Swiatek cruising to victory in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
We'll have to see if Lys has anything left in the tank to continue her magical Aussie Open run.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend