Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas stuns in white ‘princess’ dress (VIDEO)
Gabby Thomas was the queen of track and field at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, winning three gold medals. Now, she’s a “princess” of fashion.
The 27-year-old sprinter looks great on the track, but check her out off of it.
Thomas was headed to the Carolina Herrera show at New York Fashion Week, looking stunning in the white dress. She said, “This look feels so girly and I’m loving it”, and goes on to say this is the first glam she’s done by herself. That’s a gold medal job right there. Even the tiny green clutch and patterned heels are great additions. At the end she says, “I feel like a princess.”
Besides running track and being glamorous, Thomas works her other job in the healthcare industry. The Olympic gold medalist holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center. When she’s not training, she has a second job at Austin, Texas, volunteer health-care clinic for people without insurance.
Thomas can afford to look nice with her big Olympic bonus. She also embodies everything that is right about sports as her heartfelt message to the Woodhalls after Hunter’s Paralympics gold shows. She certainly deserves to “feel like a princess.”
