Gabby Thomas’ crazy hair day atop the Empire State Building

The three-time Olympic gold medalist is in New York City to compete, but is taking in the sights.

Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates her gold medal in the womenís 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates her gold medal in the womenís 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Andrew Nelles-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas traveled to New York to compete in Thursday’s Athlos NYC all-women’s historic track event. While she’s there to race, she’s taking in the sights of the city.

On Tuesday night, Thomas was at the WNBA playoff game between the No. 1 seed New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream, and she flaunted her ridiculously toned abs. The track star was also able to meet Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu for an epic courtside photo.

Wednesday, Thomas posted a video on her Instagram Stories from atop the Empire State Building. The 27 year old from Austin, Texas, showed what the wind will do to your hair from the famed 86th-floor main deck, which sits 1050 feet above the Manhattan streets.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas can’t stop laughing at how hard the wind is blowing. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
More of Gabby Thomas’ hair-blowing experience / Gabby Thomas/Instagram
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas can’t help but have fun atop the Empire State Building. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Even the severe wind can’t stop Thomas from looking good. Maybe she brought her hilarious gift from her boyfriend to the top with her? Regardless, it’s great to see the three-time Olympic gold medalist enjoy herself laughing after all her hard work this summer.

When her hair isn’t blowing all over the place, Thomas posed for a picture in a Tommy Hilfiger blazer.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas rocks the blazer look. / Gabby Thomas via Tommy Hilfiger/Instagram

The Athlos NYC event will feature fellow Olympians Masai Russell, Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, Torrie Lewis, and more, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

Thomas will definitely not care about her hair on Thursday — it will be all business.

