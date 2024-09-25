Gabby Thomas’ crazy hair day atop the Empire State Building
Gabby Thomas traveled to New York to compete in Thursday’s Athlos NYC all-women’s historic track event. While she’s there to race, she’s taking in the sights of the city.
On Tuesday night, Thomas was at the WNBA playoff game between the No. 1 seed New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream, and she flaunted her ridiculously toned abs. The track star was also able to meet Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu for an epic courtside photo.
Wednesday, Thomas posted a video on her Instagram Stories from atop the Empire State Building. The 27 year old from Austin, Texas, showed what the wind will do to your hair from the famed 86th-floor main deck, which sits 1050 feet above the Manhattan streets.
Even the severe wind can’t stop Thomas from looking good. Maybe she brought her hilarious gift from her boyfriend to the top with her? Regardless, it’s great to see the three-time Olympic gold medalist enjoy herself laughing after all her hard work this summer.
When her hair isn’t blowing all over the place, Thomas posed for a picture in a Tommy Hilfiger blazer.
The Athlos NYC event will feature fellow Olympians Masai Russell, Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, Torrie Lewis, and more, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.
Thomas will definitely not care about her hair on Thursday — it will be all business.
