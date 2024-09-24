Gabby Thomas laughs at hilarious travel gift from boyfriend
Gabby Thomas is hitting the road to compete in Athlos NYC on Thursday and she’s bringing her dog Rico Thee Pug with her — sort of.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist is very attached to her dog, Rico Thee Pug, as evident by her Instagram account just for him. She even dubbed him “World’s Fastest Pug” on the page.
When Thomas travels, she most certainly misses her pooch. On her latest trip to New York from Austin, Texas, Thomas received a gift from her boyfriend, Spencer McManes, that she called “the best travel gift ever 😂😍.” Now, she certainly won’t miss Rico Thee Pug as much.
What a great and comfortable-looking gift. At least it doesn’t need food, water, and walks. That’s a thoughtful boyfriend right there.
McManes and Thomas live together and have been dating since 2022, but she has had the dog since 2020.
Rico Thee Pug obviously misses mom when she’s gone, too.
When the 27-year-old Thomas isn’t busy winning gold medals, or crushing New York Fashion Week in a “princess” dress and taking epic side-by-side photos with fellow Olympian Sunisa Lee, she works another job in the healthcare industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Texas Health Science Center.
For now the focus is back on the track, and all eyes will be on Thomas at Athlos NYC — the first-ever professional female-focused track event. Maybe two of those eyes will be Rico Thee Pug.
