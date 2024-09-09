Paige Bueckers' spectacular butterfly fit, crop top at NYFW (PHOTOS)
So much for being upstaged by her teammate Azzi Fudd at New York Fashion Week.
The UConn Huskies star and presumptive WNBA No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers rocked a flawless fit at the Off-White Spring/Summer 2025 show at NYFW.
What makes the look so cool is that it’s so unique and fits the personality of Paige Buckets. Covered in “butterflies” from head to toe, the 22 year old made the fit completely her own with usual stylish crop top and killer Nike kicks.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers sizzles in crop top in sweltering ‘Phoenix heat’
Some UConn fans are worried that she’s spending too much time away from the court at things like NYFW and and the US Open, including Coco Gauff’s player suite, but if that’s the case, then they should also be worried about Fudd, because the duo have been mostly inseparable ever since Bueckers got back to campus, where she almost impaled herself with a power drill putting crappy dorm room furniture together.
Bueckers and Fudd were also seen putting in the work with NBA superstars Steph Curry and Jaylen Brown, and the greatest shooter of all time’s training workouts are legendarily brutal.
Speaking of Steph, Paige, and Azzi, all three were courtside at the New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA showdown, which the Liberty won 75-71.
RELATED: UConn’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)
It’s been a fantastic couple of months for Bueckers as she expands her NIL and brand empire. Now she has the pressure to back it up on the court. Maybe it’ll give her butterflies?
