Gabby Thomas, fellow track stars hilariously perfect 'Defying Gravity' challenge
USA track star Gabby Thomas became an instant worldwide sensation following the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Thomas was racking up gold medals like Infinity Stones and then went on a world tour after her breakout performance.
The Olympic champion won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter at the 2024 Paris Games.
Since then, Gabby has been popping out at ESPN College GameDay in some Daisy Dukes, channeling her inner cowgirl at the F1 race in Austin, and even flexing her abs courtside at WNBA games. But, that doesn't mean she has stopped training.
Gabby has been training with several other track stars and recently teamed up with former Wisconsin standout Bianca Stubler, and Adidas pro athlete Cambrea Nichole.
The trio came together to give their attempt at the "Defying Gravity" challenge -- inspired by the hit film Wicked -- where to people on opposite sides of a third, who is doing a handstand, squeeze the person's ankles as they try to lift their hands off of the ground to give the illusion they are flying.
Nailed it.
It seems like even the elite athletes couldn't believe they successfully nailed the challenge, because everyone immediately burst into laughter.
You can watch other athletes attempt the challenge on the Togethxr Instagram account -- Thomas' attempt is on the third slide.
While she's a runner, she's a track star, Thomas is also a star outside of the sport.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing in track.
Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
And now, she can defy gravity.
