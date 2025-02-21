Genie Bouchard has 2-word celebration after Team Canada's 4 Nations win
On Thursday night, it seemed like everyone in North America was tuned in to the 4 Nations Face-Off Final between Team USA and arch-rival Team Canada. The two teams met during the round-robin stage of the tournament, with the United States securing a win, and Canada was looking for revenge with everything on the line.
When it was all said and done, Canada stunned the United States, 3-2, after a golden goal in overtime by Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.
It was an epic finish to an incredible tournament, and while Americans may have been feeling down, the Canadians were living it up. Among them was tennis star turned pickleball influencer Genie Bouchard.
MORE: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares immediate reaction to dramatic OT winner
Genie was watching the game from a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was proudly cheering on Team Canada throughout the night with posts on Instagram. It all started from the opening goal.
At the end of the night, Genie got to celebrate the big Team Canada win.
MORE: Genie Bouchard turns heads in see-through top in Vegas for Pickleball Slam
What a night.
The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.
Genie, meanwhile, will get back to the pickleball courts where she has been tearing it up and sharing her daily and weekly routines on social media.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock