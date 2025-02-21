The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Genie Bouchard has 2-word celebration after Team Canada's 4 Nations win

Tennis and pickleball star Genie Bouchard was cheering on her home country Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final and shared her excitement after an epic win over Team USA.

Josh Sanchez

PGA golfer Michelle Wie West and Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrive at the Red Carpet for the ESPYS.
PGA golfer Michelle Wie West and Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard arrive at the Red Carpet for the ESPYS. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, it seemed like everyone in North America was tuned in to the 4 Nations Face-Off Final between Team USA and arch-rival Team Canada. The two teams met during the round-robin stage of the tournament, with the United States securing a win, and Canada was looking for revenge with everything on the line.

When it was all said and done, Canada stunned the United States, 3-2, after a golden goal in overtime by Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

It was an epic finish to an incredible tournament, and while Americans may have been feeling down, the Canadians were living it up. Among them was tennis star turned pickleball influencer Genie Bouchard.

Genie was watching the game from a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona, and was proudly cheering on Team Canada throughout the night with posts on Instagram. It all started from the opening goal.

Genie Bouchard watches Team Canada vs. Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off Final
Genie Bouchard / Instagram

At the end of the night, Genie got to celebrate the big Team Canada win.

Genie Bouchard watches Team Canada vs. Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off Final
Genie Bouchard / Instagram

Genie Bouchard watches Team Canada vs. Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off Final
Genie Bouchard / Instagram

What a night.

The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by the final, which turned out to be the host nations.

Genie, meanwhile, will get back to the pickleball courts where she has been tearing it up and sharing her daily and weekly routines on social media.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

