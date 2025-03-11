The Athlete Lifestyle logo

George Kittle, wife Claire devastated over Kyle Juszczyk 49ers news

The tight end and his wife have been besties with the fullback and wife Kristin Juszczyk since 2017, and took the news really hard.

Kristin Juszczyk (left) with Claire Kittle prior to the San Francisco 49ers game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

It was not a good day for San Francisco 49ers fans, and certainly not a good day for Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk as the team informed the 9-time Pro Bowl fullback of his release. Their besties on the team George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle were heartbroken and took the news very hard.

Kyle came to the 49ers from the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, which happened to be the same year the team drafted tight end George Kittle. The two became inseparable buddies on and off the football field, as did their significant others.

We recently saw them all hanging together in Mexico with Kristin crushing her bikini and Claire in her zebra-print top, and throughout the season like in their custom 49ers snow suits Kristin made, and Kristin saving Claire from a fashion disaster at another game.

Both George and Claire took to social media to express their sorrow and disbelief in the team’s decision. Claire wrote, “Just rup our hearts why don’t you 💔,” and we go on to list all the accomplishments of Kyle.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

And several more like this one where she said, “It’ll never make sense. I thank the LOrd for bringing us together in 2017. You boys are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I’m so proud of you.”

Claire Kittle/Instagram

George also followed it up with “Day one juice 💔🧃.”

George Kittle/Instagram

And this was from both of them.

George Kittle/Instagram

Next season just won’t look the same for the 49ers who will be missing their All-Pro fullback, and WAG Al-Star Kristin Juszczyk and her amazing fits. It will be not only hard for fans, but certainly for besties George and Claire.

