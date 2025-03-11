George Kittle, wife Claire devastated over Kyle Juszczyk 49ers news
It was not a good day for San Francisco 49ers fans, and certainly not a good day for Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk as the team informed the 9-time Pro Bowl fullback of his release. Their besties on the team George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle were heartbroken and took the news very hard.
Kyle came to the 49ers from the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, which happened to be the same year the team drafted tight end George Kittle. The two became inseparable buddies on and off the football field, as did their significant others.
We recently saw them all hanging together in Mexico with Kristin crushing her bikini and Claire in her zebra-print top, and throughout the season like in their custom 49ers snow suits Kristin made, and Kristin saving Claire from a fashion disaster at another game.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk turns heads in ‘yeeehaw’ cowgirl fit at fellow 49ers WAG’s birthday
Both George and Claire took to social media to express their sorrow and disbelief in the team’s decision. Claire wrote, “Just rup our hearts why don’t you 💔,” and we go on to list all the accomplishments of Kyle.
And several more like this one where she said, “It’ll never make sense. I thank the LOrd for bringing us together in 2017. You boys are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I’m so proud of you.”
RELATED: 49ers star George Kittle unrecognizable without beard in NFL combine throwback pic
George also followed it up with “Day one juice 💔🧃.”
And this was from both of them.
Next season just won’t look the same for the 49ers who will be missing their All-Pro fullback, and WAG Al-Star Kristin Juszczyk and her amazing fits. It will be not only hard for fans, but certainly for besties George and Claire.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court