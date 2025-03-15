All 49ers

Grading the 49ers' Signing of Fullback Kyle Juszczyk

This is one of the strangest moves the 49ers have ever made.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) looks on after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
They just re-signed Kyle Juszczyk to a two-year, $8 million deal just a few days after releasing him. How did this happen? Let's start from the beginning.

A couple weeks ago at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager John Lynch informed reporters that the 49ers would become younger and more cost-efficient this offseason. And so, a few days later he released Juszczyk, one of the oldest, most overpaid players on the team. And they took on a dead cap hit of $3,570,750 to release him just so they could re-sign him to a two-year deal.

Makes no sense.

Juszczyk will turn 34 in April. As a receiver, he scares no one. As a running back, he's a fumbler who can't be trusted even in short yardage. And as a blocker, he has regressed significantly since his 20s. So whenever he's on the field, someone better has to come off of it.

Instead of giving Juszczyk $4 million per season annually, the 49ers could have drafted a fullback or signed one as an undrafted free agent and paid him the league minimum salary and he would have just about the same impact.

Or the 49ers could have joined the modern NFL and gotten rid of the fullback position from their roster. Why not use a second tight end or a third wide receiver instead? You know, a real threat, as opposed to window dressing.

GRADE: F

