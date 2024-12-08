Paige Spiranac calls out 'boys' in golf showing tan lines in string bikini
Paige Spiranac knows golf and "sexy outfits."
Probably playing off of the holiday classic, "My Favorite Things," made famous by Julie Andrews in "The Sound of Music," the golf influencer and model named a few of hers in a tweet on X.
Feeling confident in her game on the links again, one in particular stood out: beating boys at golf. It's unclear if she's differentiating between boys and men, but it certainly says something about her excitement about falling in love with golf again, bombing 287-yard drives nonchalantly recently.
Some other things on her list. Vanilla scents. Witty banter. Tan lines. Summer nights. Sweet treats. Lip gloss. Gold jewelry. Eye contact. Forehead kisses. Salad and side fries. Pink. Sexy outfits.
That's a random list of favorite things to say the least, but a lot of it makes sense given her personality and appeal.
Besides touting skimpy fits that would not be private country club approved, the 31 year old rediscovered the golf part of of her golf influencer persona.
“I've been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it's funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game ❤️," Spiranac wrote. "I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I've always loved golf but it's been a love/hate relationship which I'm sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn't that much fun. Until this year. I'm so passionate about the game and I should've shared more of that on here! I'm going to do that moving forward ⛳.”
Spiranac is definitely on many golf fans' favorite people list.
