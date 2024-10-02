Grace Boor posts unreal kissy-face Livvy Dunne selfie for her birthday
Livvy Dunne turned 22 on Tuesday and the birthday wishes exploded all over her social media.
Boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes had an adorable birthday photodump tribute, while her LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics teammates flooded her with messages including this throwback photo.
Dunne herself probably broke some search engines with pictures of herself in a stunning nightie with her birthday cake in bed. “Woke up a lil older #22,” she wrote in the caption with Taylor Swift’s song “22” playing.
Her model and TikTok star friend Grace Boor may have had the best tribute of them all, however, with a stunning kissy face selfie with Dunne. If a picture is worth 1000 words, how many words is this one worth?
This photo is from the time the two attended a Luke Combs concert in New Jersey and teamed up as the most dynamic duo on the internet.
Boor also posted this one:
What more does Dunne need in life? She’s on top of the college world right now. The influencer has amassed over 13 million social media followers and makes $4 million a year in NIL money. In fact, only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes more per year in NIL at $5.1 million, according toOn3's NIL 100 rankings.
Oh, the 22 year old is also trying to help LSU win back-to-back gymnastics national championships while maintaining her brand empire.
21 was an amazing year for Dunne, but 22 has the potential to be even more epic.
