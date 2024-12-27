Gracie Hunt reveals dietary woes while on tropical vacation
Gracie Hunt may live the life of luxury, but there’s one thing she cannot have.
This holiday season, Gracie — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — is enjoying time on vacation in a lovely tropical setting with her boyfriend, Cody Keith. And while she appears to be relaxing and having some cozy time with Keith, there’s one activity that appears to be restricted: dining.
In a photo shared to her Instagram Story, Gracie posted a photo of some pastries. However, she also noted that she won’t be eating them.
“my fellow celiac people understand the art of eating with our eyes,” Gracie wrote in text laying over the photo.
Those who have celiac disease cannot eat gluten, otherwise they risk their immune systems attacking their own tissue.
But while Gracie may not be able to eat gluten, she still has specific taste for restaurants when she dines out. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, she shared some of her favorite restaurants — which include Q39 and Jack Stack in Kansas City, as well as some Dallas spots.
“Catch just opened a Dallas location in November. I've been a couple times. It's one of my family’s favorite places to go for dinner,” Gracie said. “I love their menu, and they have such such sweet staff and service. So that'd be one I'd definitely recommend. And then Highland Park village is so beautiful, especially during Christmas time, because it's full of Christmas lights. And I love Tex-Mex. So Mi Cocina is definitely a go-to and a family favorite as well.”
