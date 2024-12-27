The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt reveals dietary woes while on tropical vacation

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress may live the life of luxury, but there's one thing she just can't have.

Alex Gonzalez

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Gracie Hunt may live the life of luxury, but there’s one thing she cannot have. 

Gracie Hunt 2024
Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (not pictured) with boyfriend Cody Keith at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Gracie Hunt has controversial fashion choice for Chiefs-Steelers Netflix NFL game

This holiday season, Gracie — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt — is enjoying time on vacation in a lovely tropical setting with her boyfriend, Cody Keith. And while she appears to be relaxing and having some cozy time with Keith, there’s one activity that appears to be restricted: dining.

In a photo shared to her Instagram Story, Gracie posted a photo of some pastries. However, she also noted that she won’t be eating them. 

Gracie Hunt / Instagram
Gracie Hunt shares photo of muffins and notes struggles with celiac disease while on vacation on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. / Gracie Hunt / Instagram

“​​my fellow celiac people understand the art of eating with our eyes,” Gracie wrote in text laying over the photo.

Those who have celiac disease cannot eat gluten, otherwise they risk their immune systems attacking their own tissue. 

Gracie Hunt / Instagram
Gracie Hunt woefully shares photos of pastries on her Instagram Story while on vacation on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. / Gracie Hunt / Instagram

But while Gracie may not be able to eat gluten, she still has specific taste for restaurants when she dines out. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, she shared some of her favorite restaurants — which include Q39 and Jack Stack in Kansas City, as well as some Dallas spots.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game

“Catch just opened a Dallas location in November. I've been a couple times. It's one of my family’s favorite places to go for dinner,” Gracie said. “I love their menu, and they have such such sweet staff and service. So that'd be one I'd definitely recommend.  And then Highland Park village is so beautiful, especially during Christmas time, because it's full of Christmas lights. And I love Tex-Mex. So Mi Cocina is definitely a go-to and a family favorite as well.”

Gracie Hunt 2024
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice

Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits

Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing

Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown

First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/News