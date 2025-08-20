Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld’s big career news before Bills season
While Josh Allen gets ready for the NFL season as the reigning league MVP, his wife has some big career news coming off her role in the hit movie Sinners.
The Buffalo Bills superstar Allen, 29, and the actress Steinfeld, 28, just got married at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding with no cell phones allowed where Steinfeld wore several dresses. They then went on a stealth Hawaiian honeymoon where the only photos came from a smitten Allen.
RELATED: Josh Allen gives smitten Hailee Steinfeld answer in Bills vs. Bears game interview
After spending time in California where they were spotted holding hands, and then a low-key date night in Buffalo, Allen is getting ready for the season with the. Bills while Steinfeld dropped a pink bikini stunner on her Beau Society newsletter back in LA.
Now, after her role as Mary in the vampire thriller Sinners alongside Michael B. Jordan, Steinfeld’s next project was announced that she’ll star in a thriller film called “Asteroid”.
RELATED: Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shows off physique in new workout photos
The film will premiere at the Venice Fesitval. The first picture of her in it have also leaked.
Congratulations to Steinfeld on her next role. Soon she can change into the role of a Bills Mafia member for football season to root on her man.
