Hailee Steinfeld reveals surprise guest read original poem at Josh Allen wedding
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are still basking in the glow that was their wedding day at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara on May 31.
Two weeks after becoming husband and wife, Steinfeld and Allen opened up about their "magical" nuptials in her newsletter, Beau Society.
While Steinfeld previously shared a few official photos from their wedding day on social media, the 28-year-old shared an entire album and intimate details with fans on Friday, June 13.
She wrote in her newsletter, "The coolest thing happened after we got married: We walked off the aisle to “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”, and it started thundering. No rain, just thunder and lightning. Magical."
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld reveals two new stunning dresses from Josh Allen wedding weekend
Steinfeld reveald their nieces and nephews served as ring bearers and flowers girls. Her mom, Cheri Steinfeld, wore "something blue" all weekend, her father Peter Steinfeld, walked her down the aisle.
"Entering our reception for the first time was unforgettable. So much JOY. And the flowers! The red candelabras! The dance floor! The stage! The chandeliers?!! All of our people!"
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in short wedding dress with Josh Allen in rehearsal photos
While photos of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David attending their wedding went viral, there was another major celebrity guest, award-winning poet and author Amanda Gorman.
Steinfeld revealed the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history gave them the ultimate wedding present during the elaborate reception.
The Oscar-nominated actress wrote, "The flow of the reception was dance, speech, cry, dance, eat, dance, speech, cry, dance, etc. Our parents and siblings gave the most touching speeches. Plus, our friend Amanda recited a gorgeous poem she wrote for us that day."
