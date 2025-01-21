Hanna Cavinder destroys ‘Carson Beck money’ troll flexing twins’ elite new rides
Hanna Cavinder took to TikTok to respond to a troll about her boyfriend Carson Beck and his money in epic fashion.
There’s been a lot of talk about the former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and now Miami Hurricanes transfer Beck with all kinds of numbers like $4 million flying around — even though his “real” salary was revealed.
While Beck, who is dating the Hurriances basketball star influencer Cavinder, has a high net worth, Hanna — along with twin sister Haley — has her own money as a star influencer with 4.5 million TikTok followers alone on her twins account.
After the 24-year-olds Hanna and Haley showed off some new luxury twin whips the two players got, a troll named StantonKyle commented, “Carson beck money.” Hanna took to TikTok to respond with a video and wrote, “righhtttttttt 🤣🤣.”
She also captioned the post, “no pookie 🤣.” Take that StantonKyle. Burn.
About the cars: The twins got some elite Range Rovers with Hanna taking the white and Haley the black one.
When you got it like that you can flaunt it like that, and burn a troll in front of millions of followers at the same time.
